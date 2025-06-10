Wichita Homers Four Times to Series Opening Win over Corpus Christi

WICHITA, Kan. - Andrew Cossetti homered twice as the Wichita Wind Surge powered their way to an 8-2 win in the series opener over the Corpus Christi Hooks at Equity Bank Park. The Wind Surge scored in four straight frames between the fourth and seventh for seven of their eight scores.

Edwin Díaz lifted a solo home run into the Wind Surge bullpen in the top of the first for Corpus Christi to get on the board early. Cossetti responded with a round-tripper to center in the home half of the second to tie the game.

John Garcia homered in the top of the fourth, and then Aaron Sabato did so to knot the game up again in the bottom half of the frame. Ben Ross then singled to center to drive in Rubel Cespedes to give Wichita a 3-2 lead through four innings. The two runs in the fourth marked the first of four straight frames.

Cespedes and Kyler Fedko singled home a baserunner each in the fifth and sixth innings. Cespedes later pulled a two-run long ball to right center after the stretch in the seventh, and Cossetti crushed one to left to mark back-to-back home runs and an 8-2 Wichita lead that held the rest of the way.

Cole Percival, Jacob Wosinski, and Michael Martinez held the Hooks to just two hits over the final five innings, with Percival earning the victory in his debut with the Wind Surge after two innings of one-hit baseball with a punch out.

POSTGAME NOTES

Before today's game, Trent Baker and Noah Cardenas got called up to Triple-A St. Paul. Nate Baez joined Wichita from High-A Cedar Rapids as the corresponding move within the Twins system.

Aaron Sabato is up to a 27 game on base streak.

Andrew Cossetti has hit home runs in back-to-back games dating back to Sunday.

Rubel Cespedes and Andrew Cossetti are the third different pair of Wichita teammates to hit home runs in back-to-back at-bats this season (Aaron Sabato/Tyler Dearden on April 18, Tanner Schobel and Ricardo Olivar on May 1), but they are the first two to record the feat at Equity Bank Park.

The 16 home wins by the Wind Surge tie for the most in the Texas League North with Tulsa

