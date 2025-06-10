Davis Homers, Baez Goes Deep Twice in Tuesday Win

June 10, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - Chase Davis and Joshua Baez led the Tuesday night charge for the Springfield Cardinals in an 8-3 series-opening win over the Tulsa Drillers. The two hit back-to-back homers in the first and Baez hit his second of the game in the fifth as the Birds cruised to victory.

W: Hancel Rincon (1-0)

L: Jackson Ferris (3-4)

Bing, bang boom! Chase Davis and Joshua Baez hit back to back jacks to begin the night! pic.twitter.com/1mYBe0IR8M - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) June 11, 2025

NOTES:

Chase Davis and Joshua Baez launched back to back home runs in the first inning. It was the third time this season Springfield completed the feat. Twice it has involved Davis.

In his Double-A debut, Hancel Rincon struck out eight batters in five innings. He struck out the side in the first inning and matched a career-high in punchouts.

Baez launched his second home run of the game with a blast in the fifth. It's his third career multi-home run game, first in Double-A.

Springfield pitching struck out 16 batters on Tuesday, a new season-high.

Northwest Arkansas won on Tuesday over Arkansas. The Cardinals first-half lead remains at three games with eleven to play.

UP NEXT:

Cardinals vs. Drillers, Wednesday, June 11, 7:05 PM CT at Hammons Field

Purina Woof Wednesday, ANYTHING is a Popcorn Bucket Night, Worship Wednesday

LHP Brycen Mautz (0-0, 3.74) vs RHP Chris Campos (3-2, 4.72)







