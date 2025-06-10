Eighth Inning Heroics Secures Pointy Boots Win

AMARILLO, TX -- The Pointy Boots de Amarillo (26-32) defeated the San Antonio Missions (31-27), 3-1, on Tuesday night at HODGETOWN. The low-scoring affair favored the hosts as a crucial eighth inning made the difference in the ballgame.

The visitors had traffic on the basepaths early as San Antonio had runners on second and third with no out in the opening frame. Amarillo starter Avery Short kept the Missions off the board to escape the jam. The lefty kept rolling through four innings, posting zeros in each frame to hold the scoreless tie.

It would be the Missions who cracked the scoreboard first in the top of the fifth when Brandon Valenzuela grounded out to yield the inaugural San Antonio run.

Relieving Short after six innings of work was Alfred Morillo. The righty tossed two scoreless innings, allowing only two hits to keep the Pointy Boots within a run going into the bottom of the eighth.

The Pointy Boots got to work quickly in the home half, loading the bases without recording an out to set the table for Jose Fernandez. The shortstop ripped one towards third base, allowing Tommy Troy to sprint home to score the tying run. One batter later, Christian Cerda drove one up the middle to bring two more runs across, giving the Pointy Boots the late lead, 3-1.

Amarillo handed the ball to Hayden Durke for the ninth and the Louisiana-Lafayette alum was able to pick up his third save of the year, giving the Soddies the series opening win.

The Sod Poodles are back at HODGETOWN tomorrow with first pitch against the San Antonio Missions scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday night. RHP Roman Angelo (0-5, 6.08) will toe the rubber for the Sod Poodles while RHP Luis Patino (0-0, 0.00) will take the ball for the Missions.

POSTGAME NOTES

SHORT STACK: Tonight's starter Avery Short earned his sixth quality start of the season, tying for the Texas league lead with Kade Morris (MID)...becomes one-of-three pitchers in the Texas League this season to fire six innings, allowing no more than a run while recording one or fewer strikeouts.







