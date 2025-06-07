Springfield Falls Saturday Night in Frisco

June 7, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, TX - The Springfield Cardinals saw their win streak end at five games in a 12-7 loss to the Frisco RoughRiders on Saturday night at Riders Field. Noah Mendlinger totaled four hits and Darlin Moquete hit his second homer of the season, but Frisco's four-run rallies in the fifth and eighth innings proved too much to overcome.

DECISIONS:

W: Larson Kindreich (2-1)

L: Pete Hansen (3-2)

NOTES:

- Pete Hansen allowed a career-high seven earned runs over five innings pitched in the loss.

- JJ Wetherholt reached base four times, finishing 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, and a RBI

- The loss ended Springfield's five-game win streak and ended their the club's chances of a six-game sweep in Frisco.

UP NEXT:

- Springfield (31-25) at Frisco (32-24)

- Sunday, June 8, 6:05 p.m. CT at Riders Field

- RHP Max Rajcic (2-3, 4.40) vs. RHP Trey Supak (3-2, 5.45)

- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







