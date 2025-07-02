Travs Work Extra for Road Win

Frisco, TX - Hunter Fitz-Gerald had three hits including the go-ahead two-run hit in the top of the 10th inning and the Arkansas Travelers finished off a 6-5 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday night. The Travs saw a three-run lead disappear late in the game but bounced back to win anyway. Marcelo Perez threw a quality start of six innings and three runs for the second time in as many starts with Arkansas. Charlie Beilenson was the winner out of the bullpen with 1.1 perfect innings and Taylor Floyd closed it out to earn the save. Bill Knight finished with three RBIs and three stolen bases.

Moments That Mattered

* Knight ripped a three-run double putting the Travs on top in the fifth. Two batters later after a walk to Lazaro Montes, Knight appeared to be picked off second base. He broke for third base and then Montes headed to second and got in a rundown. Knight then broke for home and beat the throw as Montes took second. Knight was credited with two steals on the play and Montes with one.

* With the tying run at first base and none out in the 10th, Floyd won an 11 pitch battle against Abemilec Ortiz by getting him to ground into a double play.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Bill Knight: 1-4, BB, 2 runs, 2B, 3 RBI, 3 SB

* 1B Hunter Fitz-Gerald: 3-5, 2B, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* It was the team's first extra inning win on the road this season.

* Caleb Cali extended his hitting streak to 10.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with righty Michael Morales (1-4, 4.24) the starting for Arkansas against righty Ryan Lobus (1-2, 4.91). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







