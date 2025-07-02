Valenzuela's Walk-Off Double against Corpus Christi Caps Missions' Largest Comeback Win of Season

SAN ANTONIO - Brandon Valenzuela crushed a walk-off double in the tenth inning, his fourth walk-off hit of the season, to help the San Antonio Missions (4-3, 43-33) complete their largest comeback win of the season over the Corpus Christi Hooks (3-4, 25-50). The Missions trailed 4-0 in the sixth inning, but they rallied for a thrilling 7-6 extra-inning victory in front of 6,029 fans-the biggest crowd of the season at Wolff Stadium

Tyson Neighbors picked up the win after two innings of work with just one unearned run given up. Anderson Bido blew the save for the Hooks and took the loss as the Missions earned their eighth walk-off win of the season in their 40th home game.

The Hooks and Missions held each other down into the fourth inning, but that's when Corpus Christi began their attack on Missions starter Henry Baez. Orlando Martinez singled in a run to place the Hooks on top, and their scoring continued in the fifth. Bryce Willits doubled home Ryan Wrobleski, Zach Cole drove in a run on a fielder's choice and Edwin Diaz added an RBI single to make it 4-0. Stephen Jones entered in the midst of the Hooks' rally, but all four runs went against Baez.

As soon as Hooks starter Ethan Pecko exited, the Missions cut the Hooks' lead in half. Valenzuela clobbered a two-run shot to right field off Patrick Halligan. Corpus scratched a run right back, however, on Kai Murphy's fielding error in the top of the seventh. As the Wolff crowd rose to stretch, Corpus Christi led 5-2.

Corpus Christi held that advantage until the eighth, when Brody Rodning took the mound. Devin Ortiz began the frame with a single, and back-to-back doubles by Nerwilian Cedeño and Ripken Reyes trimmed the Corpus advantage to 5-4.

Neighbors quickly set down the Hooks in the ninth to bring the Missions back to bat in the bottom of the ninth. With Wilmy Sanchez in the game, Moisčs Gņmez singled and left for a pinch-runner, Wyatt Hoffman. Hoffman advanced to second on a balk before consecutive wild pitches allowed him to hustle across the plate as the tying-run. Suddenly, the game headed to extra innings.

Neighbors remained in the game and let Martinez single in the ghost runner to jump Corpus back ahead, but Neighbors stranded two and limited the damage. In the tenth, Cedeño immediately singled to move the ghost runner to third. With runners at the corners, Reyes put down a perfect bunt that the Hooks' newest pitcher, Bido, couldn't field. The game sat tied again with a golden opportunity for the Missions to win it. Win it they did, as Valenzuela, better known as "late-inning lightning," smacked a walk-off double to the fence in center field.

