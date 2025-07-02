Wind Surge Walked off by Drillers

July 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, Okla. - Ricardo Olivar hit his ninth home run of the season in a 2-1 loss for the Wichita Wind Surge against the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field. Despite Wind Surge arms giving up just an earned run over eight innings, the Drillers walked it off on an infield single to even up the series.

The first five and a half innings were scoreless, as Wichita's Mike Paredes and Jaylen Nowlin competed against Tulsa's Peter Heubeck, marking the longest stretch in a Wind Surge game where neither team scored since Wichita and Northwest Arkansas shut each other out for seven and a half innings on June 3.

The Drillers broke through on an RBI triple to center from Damon Keith in the bottom of the sixth. Olivar responded with a solo home run, his ninth of the season, to left field in the top of the seventh to tie the game 1-1 heading into the stretch.

Aaron Rozek held Tulsa off the board outside of the triple, throwing for three innings and striking out two against three hits and a walk.

Both teams stranded runners in their halves of the eighth, then a pair of singles and a walk loaded the bases for Tulsa in the bottom of the ninth. Kole Myers singled back to the pitcher John Stankiewicz, and pinch-runner Sean McLain ran in to score the game's winning run for a 2-1 Drillers final.

Stankiewicz took the loss and is now 1-3 on the year. Over one-third of an inning, he gave up three hits and a walk with the final run of the night.

POSTGAME NOTES

Ricardo Olivar is a home run away from becoming the second Wind Surge hitter on the team to tally double-digit long balls this season (Kyler Fedko).

Wichita finishes the three game series with the Tulsa Drillers on July 3 at 6:30 PM.







