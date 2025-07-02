Pecko Pitches Gem, Hooks Fall in 10

SAN ANTONIO - Brandon Valenzuela's double off the fence in center completed a two-run 10th for the Missions, who walked off the Hooks, 7-6, Tuesday night before 6,029 fans at Wolff Stadium.

Following a thirty-minute rain delay, Ethan Pecko proceeded to permit two base runners over five innings of work. Between Jake Snider's lead-off infield single in the first and his walk in the third, Pecko retired eight in a row.

Snider was caught stealing to end the third while Pecko recorded five consecutive outs to finish his outing. The 22-year-old right-hander breezed six on the night, delivering 52 of 82 pitches for strikes.

The Hooks jumped ahead in the fourth thanks to Zach Cole's walk and singles by Edwin Díaz and Orlando Martinez, with the latter knock being a laser off the fence in left.

Corpus Christi scored three more times in the fifth. Bryce Willits' double cashed in singles by Ryan Wrobleski and Tommy Sacco Jr. Cole, with a well placed ground ball, and Diaz, via a liner into left, later collected RBIs.

Valenzuela put the Missions on the board with a two-run homer to right in the sixth. Patrick Halligan bounced back by setting down the next three, with two strikeouts, to close his outing.

In the Corpus Christi seventh, Willits singled and stole second before scampering home with two out on a dropped fly ball in left.

Brody Rodning opened his evening with a punchout to end the seventh, but San Antonio pounced for a pair in the eighth.

Wilmy Sanchez, who struck out five of the seven men he faced, entered to secure the first out of the eighth by throwing out Ripken Reyes at third on a sac bunt attempt. Two Ks followed.

Moisés Gómez opened the ninth with a base hit into center. Pinch-runner Wyatt Hoffman then promptly scored the tying run thanks to a balk and two wild pitches. Sanchez fanned the next three to force extras.

Martinez plated the automatic runner in the Hooks 10th to complete a 3-for-5 night, rendering a .318 batting average in five games with CC.







