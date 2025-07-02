Cole Homers Twice as Hooks Run Away from Missions

SAN ANTONIO - Zach Cole's pair of three-run homers led the way as the Corpus Christi Hooks (4-4, 26-50) took Wednesday's game by a score of 9-3 over the San Antonio Missions (4-4, 43-34). The Hooks capitalized on San Antonio's bullpen game as they handed Ryan Och the loss while Luis Angel Rodriguez, the Corpus Christi starter, earned the win.

Victor Lizarraga tossed two clean innings in his start for San Antonio, but once Och took over, the Hooks took advantage. Cole blasted a three-run homer that cut through the humid air at 112mph while going 404ft. In the fourth, John Garcia added a double off Och that made it 4-0.

Marcos Castañon took one run back with a solo shot hit 109mph off the bat sent 397ft to straightaway center field. Other than that, Rodriguez and the Hooks' bullpen held the Missions down. Rodriguez completed 5.1 innings with only that run allowed.

The Hooks used RBI singles by Garret Guillemette and Luis Baez to extend their lead to 6-1 in the fifth. Cole then delivered his exclamation point in the sixth by banging another three-run homer off the scoreboard in right field, allowing Corpus Christi to blow it open at 9-1.

Castañon continued his solid day with an RBI double in the eighth. San Antonio again turned to Wyatt Hoffman, infielder and son of MLB Hall of Fame closer Trevor Hoffman, to mop the game up in the ninth. Hoffman set down the Hooks in order, and the Missions got a run in the ninth on a passed ball, but the Hooks still handily won 9-3.

UP NEXT:

Tomorrow is the big H-E-B Independence Day Celebration, presented by Bud Light, RBFCU and Mac.Bid. The Missions and Hooks face off with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. as lefty Jagger Haynes (3-2, 4.08) goes against righty Joey Mancini (0-8, 4.63). Before the game, three contestants will face off in a hot dog eating contest hosted by David Elder. After the game, country star Wade Bowen will perform on the berm ahead of the best fireworks display in Texas. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com. Tickets are available at samissions.com, at the Wolff Stadium box office or by calling 210-675-7275.







