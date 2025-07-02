Jones Dazzles in Double-A Debut, Riders Fall to Travelers in Extras

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped their series opener to the Arkansas Travelers 6-5 in 10 innings on Tuesday night from Riders Field.

In his Double-A debut with the RoughRiders (2-5, 40-35), Keith Jones II went 2-for-5 with a homer and two RBI's. Jones' first Double-A blast in the bottom of the fourth handed Frisco a 1-0 lead.

Arkansas (5-2, 40-36) responded in the top of the fifth when Bill Knight drilled a three-run double to put the Travelers in front 3-1. Knight then stole home after Lazaro Montes attracted a rundown between first and second base, snatching a 4-1 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Cam Cauley clipped a solo homer and Sebastian Walcott rolled an RBI fielder's choice, cutting Arkansas' lead to 4-3. Abimelec Ortiz then cranked a game-tying blast in the bottom of the eighth, deadlocking the game at 4-4.

In the top of the tenth, Arkansas recaptured the lead when Knight lined a two-out, two-run single to pull the Travelers ahead 6-4.

Next half inning, Jones pulled an RBI single, but Arkansas reliever Taylor Floyd recorded the next two outs to secure the 6-5 victory and earn his save of the season.

Travelers reliever Charlie Beilenson (1-0) earned the win, pitching 1.1 scoreless innings. RoughRiders reliever Travis MacGregor (0-2) took the loss, yielding two runs, one of them earned.

Frisco starter Ben Anderson pitched six innings, allowing four runs while matching a season-high with five strikeouts. Arkansas starter Marcelo Perez turned in his second Double-A quality start.

Notes to Know:

-Jones now has 11 home runs between High-A Hub City and Frisco.

-Rangers 1B Jake Burger went 1-for-3 with a walk while on rehab assignment.

- The RoughRiders are now 2-2 in extra innings and 11-12 in one-run games.

-Before the game, LHP Kohl Drake, RHP Skylar Hales and OF Aaron Zavala were assigned to Triple-A Round Rock, while Jones, RHP Florencio Serrano Jr. and RHP Nick Krauth were assigned to Frisco.

Arkansas and Frisco meet again at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday night from Riders Field. The RoughRiders have yet to announce a starter against Travelers RHP Michael Morales (1-4, 4.24).

