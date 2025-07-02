Cardinals Put up Six in First, Cruise to Victory
July 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals scored six runs in the first inning in a twelve-batter frame, riding it to their 47th win of the season. They took down the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 7-3 on Wednesday night.
DECISIONS:
W: Pete Hansen (5-3)
L: Ryan Ramsey (4-3)
NOTES:
Springfield scored six runs in the first inning, the most they've scored in the first this season.
Andrew Marrero, Luis Gastelum and Osvaldo Berrios tossed four shutout innings out of the bullpen while surrendering just one hit, striking out six.
UP NEXT:
Springfield Cardinals vs NW Arkansas Naturals
RHP Tink Hence (0-0, 5.87) vs RHP Steven Zobac (0-1, 7.85)
Thursday, July 3, 6:05 PM - Postgame Concert presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates, Postgame Fans-on-Field Fireworks, Classic American Block Party
Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com, KYCW (Local)
