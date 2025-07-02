RoughRiders Mount 7-6 Comeback Victory over Travelers

July 2, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders erased a five-run deficit to best the Arkansas Travelers 7-6 on Wednesday night from Riders Field.

Arkansas (5-3, 40-37) roared in front in the top of the first when Lazaro Montes rolled an RBI single to grab a 1-0 lead.

The Travelers then tallied four runs in the top of the fourth when Caleb Cali rolled an RBI groundout, Nick Raposo plated a run on a throwing error and Blake Rambusch ripped an RBI single to take a 5-0 lead.

Frisco (3-5, 41-35) then rallied in the bottom of the fourth when Jax Biggers and Aaron Antonini notched RBI singles, Cam Cauley lifted a two-run double and Abimelec Ortiz stung an RBI single to tie the game at five.

In the top of the fifth, Arkansas recaptured the lead when Raposo smashed an RBI infield single to snatch a 6-5 lead.

Keyber Rodriguez then rifled an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, deadlocking the game at 6-6.

In the bottom of the eighth, Cauley smashed an RBI groundout to give the Riders a 7-6 advantage, their lone lead of the game.

Next half inning, Riders reliever Gavin Collyer worked a scoreless top of the ninth to secure the victory and capture his team-high seventh save.

Frisco reliever Josh Mollerus (1-0) notched his first Double-A win, pitching two shutout innings. Arkansas reliever Nick Davila (0-2) took the loss, allowing Cauley's go-ahead groundout in the bottom of the eighth.

Notes to Know:

-Frisco garnered their third comeback victory of the year when trailing after five runs.

-The RoughRiders rank tied for fifth in Minor League Baseball with 25 saves.

-Cauley notched his fifth three-hit game of the season. He is batting .343 (12-for-35) over his last nine games.

Arkansas and Frisco meet again at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday night from Riders Field. Riders RHP Josh Stephan (5-3, 5.28) duels against Travs LHP Reid VanScoter (3-1, 4.93).

Promotions include Stars & Stripes Night presented by Xochitl, Thirsty Thursday, Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River and Postgame Fireworks presented by Hat Creek Burger Company.







Texas League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.