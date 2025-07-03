Cole Clobbers Two More Homers, Hooks Level Missions

SAN ANTONIO - Zach Cole crushed a pair of three-run home runs Wednesday night, lifting the Hooks to a 9-3 triumph over the Missions at Wolff Stadium.

Corpus Christi, winning four of its last six games, managed seven two-out runs to even the series.

Cole, who went deep twice Sunday at Whataburger Field, has hit six homers over his last 10 games.

After working a season-best five innings last Thursday vs. the Naturals, Luis Angel Rodriguez recorded 16 outs Wednesday, holding San Antonio to two hits and two walks while striking out five. Rodriguez struck out six for his first win of the year, with Marcos Castañon's solo homer being the only mark against him.

John Garcia cracked a lead-off single and Wes Clarke worked a 14-pitch walk to set up Cole's big fly to right in the third.

In the fourth, Luis Baez scorched a liner off the fence in center for his second triple in the last three game. Garcia later cashed Baez in with a two-out, two-strike double to right-center.

Clarke doubled two begin the fifth, and following two quick outs, Pascanel Ferreras kept the frame alive by drawing a walk. The discipline blossomed as Garret Guillemette and Baez delivered back-to-back RBI singles.

Baez is hitting .289 with five extra-base hits over his last nine games.







