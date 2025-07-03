RoughRiders Shatter Franchise Attendance Record in 8-5 Loss to Travelers

July 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - In front of a franchise-record 12,081 fans, the Frisco RoughRiders fell to the Arkansas Travelers 8-5 on Thursday night from Riders Field.

Arkansas tallied first in the top of the first inning when Blake Rambusch scored on a wild pitch and Jared Sundstrom tagged a sacrifice fly to push the Travelers in front 2-0.

Frisco then responded when Sebastian Walcott rolled an RBI grounout and Keith Jones II cranked an RBI double to tie the game at two.

In the top of the second Arkansas erupted when Ben Ramirez crashed an RBI double and Axel Sanchez lifted a two-run home run, securing a 5-2 lead. Hogan Windish added an RBI double in the top of the third, extending the Travelers lead to 7-2.

The RoughRiders then responded in the bottom of the third when Rangers rehabber Wyatt Langford clobbered a lead-off home run, trimming the deficit to 7-3. In the bottom of the fourth, Abimelec Ortiz doubled and scored on a wild pitch, pulling the Riders within a 7-4 margin.

Arkansas then padded the lead in the top of the eighth when Axel Sanches lined an RBI single, extending the lead to 8-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, Marcus Smith lifted a sacrifice fly before Travelers reliever Jimmy Kingsbury slammed the door to secure an 8-5 win.

Travelers starter Reid VanScoter (4-1) secured the victory, allowing four runs over six innings. RoughRiders starter Josh Stephan (5-4) took the loss, allowing seven runs over five innings despite retiring his final five batters.

Notes to Know:

-Thursday night marked the highest attended home game in RoughRiders franchise history, surpassing 12,067 fans for Dude Perfect Night on July 20th, 2018 versus San Antonio.

-In 15 career games as a RoughRider, Langford has batted .392 (20-for-51) with six homers and 12 RBI's.

-Keyber Rodriguez went 3-for-4 and now leads the Texas League with a .450 batting average since June 17th.

-Marcus Smith notched his first Double-A multi-hit game, going 2-for-3 with a triple and sacrifice fly.

The RoughRiders and Travelers square off at 5:35 p.m. on Friday evening from Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, Arkansas. Frisco has yet to announce a starter against Arkansas LHP Adam Seminaris (4-5, 2.89).

