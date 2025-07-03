Amarillo Sod Poodles Celebrate Independence Day Weekend

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are set to play host to the Double-A affiliate of the Athletics - the Midland RockHounds - over Independence Day weekend for a three-game set. After taking on the RockHounds in their home just three hours south of Amarillo to open the week, the Soddies look to continue their hot start early in the Texas League Second Half as part of a jam-packed American-themed celebration over the next three days.

Baseball and the Fourth of July have always gone together. The boys of summer playing under warm summer night skies invokes a feeling of nostalgia and American pride. It's a feeling that the Sod Poodles hope to emulate this weekend as baseball and July 4th coincide once more. Tomorrow marks only the third time the Sod Poodles have played at HODGETOWN on the Fourth of July since the club's inception in 2019, and it is the first time since 2021 that Independence Day has fallen on the day of a Sod Poodles home game.

To celebrate, the Sod Poodles are pulling out all the stops to ensure a memorable weekend for all Amarillans. With no formal or dedicated fireworks show scheduled within the Amarillo city limits on July 4, HODGETOWN will display the only organized fireworks spectacular on Independence Day. To fully honor our country this Independence Day, all gates at HODGETOWN will open early at 4:30 p.m. This gives fans plenty of time to explore the ballpark and enjoy a special pregame concert featuring Evan Boyer, Performing live near Bar 352. Following the conclusion of the game scheduled to start at 6:05 p.m., Boyer will take the stage again- this time on the field-as the Texas sun sinks below the horizon, on the field to precede the fireworks show that is sure to dazzle all in attendance.

For fans unable to spend their 4th with the Sod Poodles, both home games on July 5th and the 6th will conclude with incredible fireworks shows to make the most of the weekend-long celebration of our country. Each show has a theme this weekend. July 4th and 5th will follow a patriotic theme and July 6th fireworks will be launched to the tune of old school country music.

The talent on the field will also get in on celebrating America's birthday, donning USA-themed jerseys and ballcaps all weekend long. Beginning at noon tomorrow, an online auction featuring the game-worn and signed USA-themed jerseys will begin, allowing fans to bid on their favorite Soddies for an opportunity to take home game-worn memorabilia when the auction closes at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 6th. All proceeds will go towards the Dave Elmore Sod Poodles Foundation that aims to help several local organizations in the Panhandle. Additionally, these nights would not be possible without the help of our brilliant sponsors - Bell, Amarillo Steam Team, and KFDA News Channel 10 - each of whom are playing a role in helping the Sod Poodles ensure each game this weekend is unforgettable.

While single-game tickets for July 4th are sold out, seats are still available for the remainder of the weekend during the Sod Poodles three-game set against the Midland RockHounds. Tickets for July 5th are available HERE and tickets for July 6th can be purchased HERE or at the box office located outside the HODGETOWN third base gate on Buchanan Street.







