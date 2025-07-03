Amarillo Stumbles in Midland on Thursday

MIDLAND, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (36-42) fell to the Midland RockHounds (43-35), 7-1, on Thursday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. Five Midland runs in the sixth inning provided the separation in the series finale of a three-game series in the Tall City.

After a 32-minute delay, tonight's proceedings got underway with scoreless first and second innings.

In the third, Caleb Roberts was hit by a pitch to start the frame and advanced to third on consecutive groundouts. He scored the game's first run after Tommy Troy 's sinking line drive found grass just in front of Midland's left fielder.

The RockHounds countered in the bottom half on Euribiel Angeles' 402-foot solo shot to left field and knotted the game at one each.

With the game still tied at 1-1, Midland put runners on second and third with nobody out in the fifth. Angeles collected his second RBI of the game with a groundout to second to give the RockHounds a 2-1 lead, their first of the series. Following a pitching change, LuJames Groover turned a nifty, unassisted double play to get Amarillo out of the inning without further damage.

Midland put up a five-spot in the sixth to create some separation in the contest. Five walks brought two home before Angeles hit a bases-clearing double for his third, fourth and fifth RBI of the night and a 7-1 RockHounds advantage.

Both bullpens worked through traffic but posted zeros, highlighted by Conor Grammes striking out the side in the eighth.

The RockHounds pitched a clean ninth to finish the ballgame and prevented Amarillo from completing a three-game series sweep in Midland.

Amarillo returns home to host Midland for Independence Day Weekend. Sod Poodles' RHP Roman Angelo (0-8, 6.41) and RockHounds' RHP Chen Zhuang (4-8, 4.43) are set as the probable pitching matchup for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch on the Fourth of July tomorrow evening.

POSTGAME NOTES

MOVIN' AND GROOVER: Third baseman LuJames Groover extended his hit streak to six games tonight with a third-inning single...batting .440 (11-for-25) with a homer, five RBI and two walks over this span...holds a 15-game on-base streak dating back to June 15...is second longest active streak by a player currently in the TL (Griffin Lockwood-Powell, TUL, 33 games).

ROCKET MAN: Today's left fielder Caleb Roberts has officially played more games than any other Sod Poodle in franchise history, surpassing Tim Tawa with his 282nd appearance for Amarillo...in his 44th game played against Midland, he reached base three times and scored his 25th run against the RockHounds, tied with Tawa for most against the Tall City rivals.

SCHMIDT'S CREEK: Going 2-for-3 tonight was Ryan Waldschmidt ...the center fielder notched his first Double-A triple and his second multi-hit game for Amarillo this season.







