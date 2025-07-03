Montes' 3 Hits Not Enough as Frisco Rallies Past Arkansas

July 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Frisco, TX - Lazaro Montes had three hits and drove in a run but the Frisco RoughRiders rallied from five runs down to top the Arkansas Travelers, 7-6 on Wednesday night. The Travs built a 5-0 lead and also were up 6-5 before the Riders scored the game's final two runs. Montes had three hits including a triple for the second straight game. The Travs used four pitchers and each was charged with at least one run. Nick Davila took the loss while on the Frisco side, Josh Mollerus got the win and Gavin Collyer nailed down a save.

Moments That Mattered

* A fly ball to right-center dropped on a miscommunication between outfielders allowing two runs to score in the bottom of the fourth inning.

* Frisco got a walk and a swinging bunt base hit to open the bottom of the eighth before a wild pitch moved the runners to second and third with no outs. Two batters later a well placed fielder's choice ground out scored the go-ahead run.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Lazaro Montes: 3-4, 2 runs, 3B, RBI

* C Nick Raposo: 2-4, run, 2 RBI

News and Notes

* Caleb Cali had his 10 game hitting streak snapped.

* The five run deficit erased by Frisco is the largest in a game this season that the opponent won.

Up Next

The series continues on Thursday night with lefty Reid VanScoter (3-1, 4.93) starting for Arkansas against righty Josh Stephan (5-3, 5.28). First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.