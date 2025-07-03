Williams K's Seven, Johnson Homers as Nats Fall 7-3 Wednesday

July 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - Justin Johnson fell a triple shy of the cycle, going 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBI and Henry Williams threw 5.0 shutout innings, striking out seven in the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' (3-5, 36-47) 7-3 loss to the Springfield Cardinals (4-4, 47-30) at Hammons Field in Springfield. The two teams continue their series Thursday with a 6:05 PM CT first pitch.

The Cardinals' offense started fast for the second straight game. On Tuesday, they scored nine runs over the first two innings, and on Wednesday, they scored six in the first. Twelve hitters came to the plate during the frame, collecting three hits and four walks, with an error and a hit-by-pitch mixed in between Ryan Ramsey, who was chased from the game, and reliever Nate Ackenhausen.

The Naturals got on the board in the second. Johnson stepped up to the plate and homered for the third time in his last eight games, a 403-foot blast to cut the deficit to four.

NWA scored another run in the top of the sixth with Johnson on base. Sam Ruta lifted a sacrifice fly to deep center field, plating Johnson to make it a 6-3 game. The Cardinals scored a run in the bottom of the eighth with two outs on two wild pitches, and the Naturals' offense couldn't muster a rally against the Cardinals' bullpen in a 7-3 loss.

