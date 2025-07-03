Soddies Take Pair of Wins Wednesday Night

July 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (36-41) defeated the Midland RockHounds (42-35), 7-1 and 5-2, on Wednesday night at Momentum Bank Ballpark. After earning the win in a suspended game from the previous night, the Sod Poodles roll the momentum over, taking the second game of the series in the nightcap.

With action beginning on Tuesday evening, Jose Cabrera escaped a jam in the first inning, striking out a pair of batters to end the frame, stranding two Midland runners.

The Sod Poodles scratched the first run of the game with a sacrifice fly from Caleb Roberts to left in the third. Later in the inning, Gavin Conticello hit a two-out single through the left side of the infield to bring home two runs, giving Amarillo the three-run advantage.

The Amarillo bats stayed hot going into the fourth with Roberts collecting three RBI on a home run to right, bringing his total for the contest to four, giving the Sod Poodles a 6-0 lead. LuJames Groover tacked on one more with a base knock looped into left for the seventh Soddies run.

After Ryan Waldschmidt walked to begin the top of the fifth, the tarp came on the field, eventually suspending the action until the following day.

Gerardo Gutierrez took the ball out of the bullpen for the Soddies. He tossed three scoreless innings, punching out four Midland batters without allowing a hit.

No more Amarillo runs would score in the resumed contest on Wednesday evening. It wouldn't be until the bottom of the ninth that either side found their way into the run column as Clark Elliott's two-out single gave the RockHounds their first tally of the game. Nate Savino, making his Sod Poodles debut, recorded the final out to secure the 7-1 victory for the Sod Poodles.

GAME TWO

The first two innings were scoreless to begin the second game of the night. Alec Baker faced the minimum in each of those frames as the Sod Poodles starter.

The top of third brought success for Amarillo as a throwing error on a pickoff attempt allowed Roberts to score from third to plate the first run of the game for the Sod Poodles.

With the bases loaded and Manuel Pena at the dish, the designated hitter lined one into left-center, bringing home two runs for the 3-0 Amarillo advantage.

Baker continued to dice up Midland bats, firing five shutout innings, allowing only two hits to go along with four strikeouts. In the top of the sixth, Jose Fernandez and Ivan Melendez each checked in with RBI knocks to extend the lead to five.

Midland plated their first run of the game on a solo home run from Euribiel Angeles in the bottom of the sixth and got an RBI single off the bat of Drew Swift in the seventh, but the late surge by the RockHounds would halt and the Soddies came away with the 5-2 victory in the seven-inning contest.

The Sod Poodles play their final game of the three-game road trip tomorrow at Midland with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Thursday night. Amarillo will send RHP Jonatan Bernal (1-0, 3.60) to the hill while LHP Gage Jump (4-2, 1.91) gets the start for the RockHounds.







Texas League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.