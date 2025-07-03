Wichita Wins a Wild Extra Innings Affair in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - Walker Jenkins singled in the go-ahead run of a 10-6 Wichita Wind Surge victory over the Tulsa Drillers at ONEOK Field. A six-run 10th gave the Wind Surge the win in their last road Propeller Series game in 2025.

Connor Prielipp struck out five of the first six men he faced and tied his season-high with six strikeouts over three innings with a hit and two walks.

After Nate Baez stole second in the top of the second, Ricardo Olivar scored on a steal of home after a wild throw went into foul territory. It marked the second time in three games where Wichita's first run of the night came on a play where the runner stole home.

Runs came across in five straight half-innings from the top of the fifth through the seventh. Kaelen Culpepper lined an RBI single to center to give the Wind Surge a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth. Tulsa later took the lead in the home half of the fifth, scoring three runs on a wild pitch, an infield groundout, and a single to center from Griffin Lockwood-Powell.

Kyler Fedko hurried in to tie the game 3-3 on a sac fly to second from Ben Ross in the top of the sixth inning, then the Drillers jumped ahead again on another single to center courtesy of Sean McLain. Jorel Ortega was then the beneficiary of a wild pitch with one out in the top of the seventh to make it 4-4 heading into the stretch.

Tanner Andrews pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth, stranding men on the corners with a strikeout that froze Kole Myers. Cole Percival, who improved to 2-1 with Wichita, followed with a routine ninth to push the game into extra innings.

The Wind Surge scored six times in the top of the 10th. Jenkins singled to right to give Wichita the go-ahead run. Three bases-loaded walks, a hit-by-pitch, and an infield groundout made the score 10-4 Wind Surge. Another infield putaway and a base hit to center by John Rhodes gave Tulsa two runs back before they fell 10-6.

POSTGAME NOTES

Connor Prielipp ties his season-high in strikeouts (6).

Kyler Fedko becomes the first Wind Surge man in 2025 to reach 20 stolen bases.

Wichita tallies its new season-high for steals in a game (9).

The Wind Surge only had one inning, the top of the 10th, with multiple hits all night.

Wichita had 10 runs on six hits, while the Drillers finished with six runs on 10 hits.

