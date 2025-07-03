Travs Finish Road Trip with Stellar Showing

July 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Frisco, TX - The Arkansas Travelers put up seven runs over the first three innings and rolled to an 8-5 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday night. Hogan Windish led the offense with three hits including a pair of doubles while Axel Sanchez had two hits including a home run and totaled three runs batted in. Reid VanScoter steadied the ship after a bumpy beginning and worked six innings to earn the victory.

Moments That Mattered

* Windish led off the second with a sharp single and Ben Ramirez followed by roping a double into the right-field corner to put the Travs in front for the rest of the night.

* VanScoter retired the final seven hitters he faced on the night to finish strong.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Hogan Windish: 3-5, 2 runs, 2 2B, 2 RBI

* SS Axel Sanchez: 2-4, run, HR, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* Arkansas went 6-3 on a nine game road trip to Texas to start the second half of the season.

* The offense scored at least six runs in eight of the nine games on the road trip.

Up Next

The series continues on Friday night as the scene shifts to North Little Rock with lefty Adam Seminaris (4-5, 2.89) starting for Arkansas. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.







Texas League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.