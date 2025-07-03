RoughRiders Host Biggest Crowd in Franchise History
July 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders welcomed the largest crowd in franchise history on Thursday night with 12,081 fans packing sold-out Riders Field.
The standing-room-only sellout was the biggest in the 22-year history of the RoughRiders, surpassing the 12,067 fans that turned out to Riders Field on July 20, 2018 for Dude Perfect Night.
"Dude Perfect Night in 2018 was one of the most unique and memorable nights in RoughRiders history," Scott Burchett, RoughRiders General Manager said. "I've been here for 21 years and thought that record might never be broken. For July 3rd (not even July 4th) 2025 to eclipse the record for biggest crowd in RoughRiders history, it shows how special and unique our bond is with the DFW community. Thank you to the best fans and staff in Minor League Baseball for making it happen!"
Top 5 Crowds in Franchise History:
12,081 July 3, 2025
12,067 July 20, 2018 for Dude Perfect Night
12,051 July 4, 2024
12,045 July 4, 2023
12,023 June 2, 2019
The Riders will continue this series against the Arkansas Travelers on July 4th at 5:15 p.m. from North Little Rock, Arkansas. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.
