Celebrate the Fourth with Fireworks Friday and Saturday at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI - Ring in Independence Day with baseball and fireworks as the Hooks welcome the San Antonio Missions to Whataburger Field Friday, July 4 through Sunday, July 6.

On Friday, the Fourth of July, we show our Stars & Stripes with a red, white, and blue fireworks display made for the South Texas sky, thanks to Bud Light. The show continues Saturday, July 5 as Waukesha-Pearce Industries presents Independence Day Weekend Fireworks.

The Hooks will wear special Fourth of July jerseys available for auction July 2-7 at cchooks.com/auction. Proceeds benefit Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 598.

The 5:05 tilt on Sunday is H-E-B Kids Day, as youngsters run the bases postgame, and Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, and Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins. It's also Wrestling Night with Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance. Matches take place throughout the evening in the Driscoll Kids Zone, with three main events postgame.

The Corpus Christi Athletic Club is this week's recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.

For tickets call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Friday, July 4 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Independence Day Fireworks presented by Bud Light

- Media Partners: K-99 COUNTRY, KIII-TV

Saturday, July 5 vs. San Antonio Missions: 7:05 pm (gates open 5:35 pm)

- Independence Day Weekend Fireworks presented by Waukesha-Pearce Industries

- Media Partners: Big 93.9 & KRIS 6

Sunday, July 6 vs. San Antonio Missions: 5:05 pm (gates open 4:05 pm)

- Wrestling Night with Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance with matches throughout the day

- Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy, & Rudy's Prize Wheel Spins

- Media Partners: KSAB Tejano 99.9, KUNO 1400 El Patrón, & Telemundo







