Wyatt Langford Scheduled to Rehab in Frisco

July 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas - Texas Rangers outfielder Wyatt Langford is expected to rehab with the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday, July 3rd when the RoughRiders host the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners affiliate) at 6:05 p.m. from Riders Field.

Langford was batting .232 with a .729 OPS, 13 home runs and 31 RBI's in 67 games with the Rangers before being placed on the 10-day Injured List with a left oblique strain on June 27th.

The 23-year-old first rehabbed with the RoughRiders April 17th and April 18th versus Amarillo while on the 10-day Injured List with a right oblique strain. Langford batted .333 (2-for-6) while slugging a homer in his first at-bat.

In 2024, Langford finished seventh in the American League Rookie of the Year voting, finishing second among AL Rookies with 16 homers and 74 RBI. According to Elias Sports Bureau, he became the first rookie to hit for the cycle, an inside-the-park home run and a grand slam.

The Trenton, Florida native was the fourth overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Florida, where he helped the Gators to the 2023 College World Series Finals. Langford played 44 games between four levels in his first professional season, including 12 with the RoughRiders.

