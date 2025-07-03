RJ Yeager Brings Home Three in July 3rd Cardinal Win

July 3, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals cruised to a 6-3 win on the Third of July at Hammons Field, defeating Northwest Arkansas for the third straight day. RJ Yeager plated three runs in the ballgame.

DECISIONS:

W: Zane Mills (3-4)

L: Steven Zobac (0-2)

SV: Austin Love (2)

JJ Wetherholt smacks a hanging breaking ball upstairs into the gap for a two-run double! pic.twitter.com/SGe2em8Vey - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) July 4, 2025

NOTES:

Springfield tagged four runs in the bottom of the second. On Wednesday, the Cardinals scored six times in the first inning.

RHP Tink Hence threw just 42 pitches in three innings of work, his fourth in Double-A this season.

St. Louis rehabber Jordan Walker DH'ed and went 0-4.

The Cardinals have won 15 of their last 16 home games. They've won a season-best eight straight at Hammons Field.

UP NEXT:

Springfield Cardinals at NW Arkansas Naturals, 7:05 PM

RHP Max Rajcic (2-3, 4.41) vs RHP Ben Kudrna (1-6, 5.49)

Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7 FM, classicrock1067.fm, and springfieldcardinals.com







