Frisco Rally Falls Short in 4-2 Loss to Hooks

April 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- The Frisco RoughRiders loaded the bases in the top of the ninth but fell to the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-4 on Friday night from Whataburger Field, ending a four-game winning streak.

In the top of the ninth, Luis Mieses scored on a wild pitch, cutting the Hooks (5-14) lead to 6-4, but Abimelec Ortiz grounded out to end the game.

Frisco (13-6) struck first when Aaron Zavala clubbed a sacrifice fly in the top of the first inning. Then, in the bottom of the second, Corpus Christi's Luis Encarnacion laced an RBI single to tie the game 1-1.

In the top of the fourth, Keyber Rodriguez cranked a solo homer to power the Riders back in front 2-1.

Corpus Christi answered in the bottom of the fourth when Rowdey Jordan drilled a three-run homer to give the Hooks a 4-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, Luis Castro connected on a fly ball to left, but Zavala made a leaping catch at the fence to rob him of a homer.

The Hooks expanded their lead to 6-2 in the bottom of the sixth on a John Garcia RBI single.

In the top of the seventh, Cam Cauley reached on an error to plate Alejandro Osuna, cutting the Hooks lead to 6-3. Mieses' run scored in the top of the ninth brought up Ortiz as the go-ahead run, but his groundout ended the ballgame.

Hooks reliever Wilmy Sanchez earned his third save of the season, allowing just one run on the wild pitch in the top of the ninth. Alejandro Torres (1-1) garnered the win while Riders starter Ben Anderson (0-3) picked up the loss.

Notes to Know:

-Rodriguez (3-for-4, HR, RBI) is batting .583 (7-for-12) in three games against Corpus Christi this week.

-Osuna (2-for-4, 2B, BB) scored his 18th run of the season, tied with Northwest Arkansas' Peyton Wilson for the Texas League lead.

-RHP Gerardo Carillo pitched a scoreless inning in his Riders debut and first appearance since April 14th, 2023 versus Richmond while with Double-A Harrisburg (Nationals affiliate).

The Riders and Hooks square off in game five of the series on Saturday, April 26th at 3:05 p.m. from Whataburger Field. Frisco LHP Mitch Bratt (1-0, 2.45) tussles with Corpus Christi RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (0-1, 10.80), who is expected make his second rehab start against Frisco.

