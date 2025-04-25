Seminaris Stellar But Midland Rallies Past Arkansas
April 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Adam Seminaris struck out eight in six shutout innings but the Arkansas Travelers fell 3-1 to the Midland RockHounds on Friday night. The RockHounds scored single runs in each of the final three innings to get the win. Seminaris threw eighty pitches but did not factor in the decision despite his stellar outing. The Travs had scoring opportunities but went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
Moments That Mattered
* Caleb Cali ripped an RBI double to score Victor Labrada who had walked giving the Travs a first inning lead.
* After entering the game in the fourth inning, Caeden Trenkle doubled in the seventh for Midland and scored the tying run. An inning later, he drove in the go-ahead run on a hot shot single.
Notable Travs Performances
* RF Yoyner Fajardo: 2-4, 2B
* LHP Adam Seminaris: 6 IP, 3 H, 8 K
News and Notes
* Seminaris set a new season high for a Travs pitcher with eight strikeouts.
* Arkansas has gotten six innings from their starting pitcher in back-to-back contests.
Up Next
The series continues on Saturday night with righty Nick Fraze (0-0, 1.13) starting for Arkansas against Will Johnston (1-2, 5.27). First pitch is at 6:05 and it is Wrestling Night. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
