Friday Night's Game vs. San Antonio Postponed

April 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, TX - Due to inclement weather in the area, Friday night's game vs. the San Antonio Missions has been postponed. Tonight's contest will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader tomorrow afternoon.

First pitch for game one of the doubleheader on Saturday, April 26 is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. with gates opening at 4:00 p.m. Both games of the twin-bill will be seven innings. There will be a 30-minute break in between games. Fans who wish to purchase a ticket to tomorrow's doubleheader will be able to attend both games.

For fans who purchased a ticket to tonight's game, they can call the Sod Poodles Box Office at (806) 803-9547 to exchange their tickets for any future regular season game during the 2025 season, subject to availability (excludes July 4 and September 13). This policy includes the option to redeem tickets to attend both games on Saturday night. Tickets must be redeemed in person at the Box Office. Please pay attention to the team's website and social media for further information.

