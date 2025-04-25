Hansen Deals, Cards End Up on Wrong Side of Duel
April 25, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Springfield Cardinals News Release
WICHITA, KS - Starter Pete Hansen allowed one run over a season-high five innings, but the Springfield Cardinals (9-10) bats were quiet in a 2-1 loss to the Wichita Wind Surge (11-8) on Friday night at Equity Bank Park. The five innings pitched were a season-high for Hansen who allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out three.
DECISIONS:
W: Pierson Ohr (1-0)
L: Leonardo Taveras (2-1)
S: Joel Cesar (2)
NOTES:
- Miguel Ugueto extended his hitting streak to nine games with a 1-for-4 night. He also made a sensational running grab to rob the Wind Surge of two runs in the second inning.
- The Cardinals scored their lone run in the fifth inning on a RBI-infield single by Darlin Moquete. Springfield totaled five hits in the game.
ON DECK:
- Saturday, April 26, 4:05 p.m. CT at Wichita
- RHP Max Rajcic (1-1, 5.37 ERA) vs. LHP Connor Prielipp (0-1, 5.87 ERA)
- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com
