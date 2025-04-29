Wichita Rides Late Scoring Spree to Take Series Opener over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (April 29, 2025)-The Wichita Wind Surge started their two-week road trip on the right foot with a 5-4 win over the Frisco RoughRiders at Riders Field. In the early afternoon series opener, Wichita halted a late rally by the RoughRiders and stranded the tying run on base to end the game with a victory.

Christian MacLeod allowed just two baserunners across the opening three innings in his second start of the season with the Wind Surge.

Ricardo Olivar began the top of the fourth by yanking a double down the left field line. After Olivar advanced to third on an infield putout, Kala'i Rosario pulled one far enough into left for a sacrifice fly and a 1-0 Wichita lead through three and a half.

Frisco nearly responded in the bottom of the fourth, but Angel Macuare threw out Josh Hatcher at home trying to score on a Cam Cauley single to shallow left center. Alejandro Osuna later tied the game for the RoughRiders on an RBI triple that stayed fair down the right field line in the bottom of the fifth.

The Wind Surge brought in four runs on four hits in the seventh and eighth innings, spearheaded by Olivar's go-ahead two-run single before the stretch.

Down to their final out in the bottom of the ninth, Keyber Rodriguez singled to right and two runners crossed the plate to make the score 5-4 Wichita, then Cody Laweryson struck out Frainyer Chavez to end the game by that score.

Jarret Whorff improved to 1-1 on the year after receiving his first win. Over three innings of relief, he struck out three and gave up just one hit on the Osuna homer. Laweryson also earned the save after the final K in the last of the ninth.

POSTGAME NOTES

The Wind Surge have won back-to-back series openers and are 3-2 in such contests so far in 2025.

After an RBI single in the eighth, Kyler Fedko has reached base in 17 consecutive games.

Wichita hitters have walked six or more times in each of the last three games.

Today was the third time the Wind Surge have been outhit by their opponent and still won the game.

Christian MacLeod has allowed just two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over six innings in two starts with Wichita in 2025.

The Wind Surge continues the series against the Frisco RoughRiders on Wednesday, April 30, at 6:35 PM. The Wind Surge returns to Equity Bank Park on May 13 for a series with the Arkansas Travelers. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Sports Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com/tickets.

