April 29 Springfield Game Postponed

April 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - Tuesday afternoon's game (April 29) between the Springfield Cardinals and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Hammons Field has been postponed after the severe thunderstorms that affected Springfield and the surrounding areas.

Tickets to Tuesday's game can be exchanged to any 2025 Springfield Cardinals regular season home game. Fans who had tickets to Tuesday's game can find their exchangeable tickets located in the month of October in their accounts. Details on how to exchange are listed below.

Tuesday's game will be made up as a part of a single-admission doubleheader on Friday, May 2 starting at 5:05 PM. Gates will open for the doubleheader at 4:30 PM. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both games will be seven innings in length. One ticket will be good for both games.

The Cardinals will be home all week through Sunday, May 4. In addition to our regular weekly promotions like Purina Woof Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases, the Cardinals will host their annual Halfway to Halloween celebration on Friday and Saturday. Friday night will feature a Hershey's Candy Giveaway presented by Price Cutter (1,000 Kids 12 and under), a Pregame Kids Costume Parade, in-game Haunted House presented by MD-Kinney, a Postgame Fans-On-Field Spooky Fireworks show and a specialty jersey auction benefiting Isabel's House.

TO REDEEM RAINOUT TICKETS

For a detailed guide on how to exchange your rainout tickets from Tuesday to any regular season Springfield Cardinals game in 2025, visit this link here.

For any questions, contact the front office at (417) 863-0395.

