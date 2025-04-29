Fernandez Homers in Soddies Loss at Midland

April 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







MIDLAND, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (8-14) fell to the Midland RockHounds (12-10), 10-3, on Tuesday afternoon at Momentum Bank Ballpark. The Soddies were outpaced by the RockHounds as the home squad posted a 10-run effort in the Tuesday morning contest.

Following a scoreless first frame to open play today, the RockHounds were the first to crack the scoreboard as Carter Aldrete drove in a run on a groundout to put Midland in front. They would post a two-run inning in the third via a sacrifice bunt that forced an errant throw and an RBI single from Henry Bolte who put the RockHounds up by three.

The Sod Poodles found their way into the run column in the top of the fifth when Jose Fernandez belted his first home run of the year beyond the left-center field wall to bring Amarillo within two.

It wouldn't take long for the RockHounds to extend their advantage, plating four runs in the home half of the fifth on a Bolte single, a Colby Halter double, and an Aldrete base knock.

With a runner aboard in the eighth, Gavin Conticello doubled to bring home a run, but the RockHounds matched it with an RBI double of their own, also adding a two-run homer from Brennan Milone.

Jack Hurley singled and later scored in the top of the ninth to scratch another Sod Poodles run, but Amarillo ultimately fell on Tuesday as they were tabbed with the 10-3 defeat.

Amarillo will look to get back in the win column tomorrow night with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Midland. LHP Spencer Giesting (3-0, 3.80) will toe the rubber for the Soddies while RHP Luis Morales (2-1, 2.33) earns the start for the RockHounds.

POSTGAME NOTES

HIP, HIP, JOSE: Checking in with his first home run of the year and the first long ball of his Double-A career was Jose Fernandez ...today's shortstop entered play tied for third in the Texas League in hits and his .342 (26-for-80) clip currently leads all Sod Poodles...the fifth inning solo homer came off a left-handed pitcher, adding to an impressive split in which he is batting .500 (12-for-24) this season against southpaws...among qualified hitters in the Texas League, he entered play this morning ranked second in OPS (1.333), tallying the second-most bases (17) against lefties.

ON-BASE BAHAMIAN: With his first inning single, Kristian Robinson extended his on-base streak to 18 games...the native Bahamian owns the longest active streak in Double-A ball, tying for the longest among all Double-A teams (Brock Wilken, Biloxi [Milwaukee], 18)...Robinson is hitting .292 (19-for-65) in the streak, with 17 walks, 16 RBI, and five home runs.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.