Mancini Authors Gem, Missions Walk off CC
April 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
SAN ANTONIO - Brandon Valenzuela hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning Tuesday night, pushing the Missions past the Hooks, 2-0, before 4,278 fans at Wolff Stadium.
Joey Mancini shined in his fourth start of the season, permitting three baserunners over a season best 5 2/3 innings. Mancini struck out six and carried no-hitter into the sixth. The last batter he faced found the "H" column as Devin Ortiz grounded a single through the left side of the infield.
Anderson Bido struck out the next batter to end the sixth, stranding Ortiz at first base.
Aided by a double play ball, Alex Santos II faced three in the seventh before breezing the side in a perfect eighth.
Santos had struck out four in a row before Francisco Acuna coaxed a walk to begin the ninth. Following an Ortiz sac bunt, Valenzuela ended the contest by sending a 1-0 pitch down the right field line for his third home run of the season.
Zach Cole reached base three times on Tuesday, going 1-for-2 with a pair of walks.
With singles in the fourth and eighth, respectively, Rowdey Jordan and Logan Cerny accounted for the other Hooks hits.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from April 29, 2025
- Mancini Authors Gem, Missions Walk off CC - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Valenzuela Crushes Walk-Off Homer as Missions Blank Hooks - San Antonio Missions
- Series Opener in Tulsa Washed Out - Arkansas Travelers
- Drillers Game Rained Out - Tulsa Drillers
- Wichita Rides Late Scoring Spree to Take Series Opener over Frisco - Wichita Wind Surge
- Osuna Plates Two, RoughRiders Fall in Series Opener Versus Wichita - Frisco RoughRiders
- Fernandez Homers in Soddies Loss at Midland - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Naturals, Cardinals Postponed Tuesday - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- April 29 Springfield Game Postponed - Springfield Cardinals
- Missions Shortstop Francisco Acuña Mashes his Way to Texas League Player of the Week Award - San Antonio Missions
- Naturals Sweep Drillers in Doubleheader - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.