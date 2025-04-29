Mancini Authors Gem, Missions Walk off CC

April 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - Brandon Valenzuela hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning Tuesday night, pushing the Missions past the Hooks, 2-0, before 4,278 fans at Wolff Stadium.

Joey Mancini shined in his fourth start of the season, permitting three baserunners over a season best 5 2/3 innings. Mancini struck out six and carried no-hitter into the sixth. The last batter he faced found the "H" column as Devin Ortiz grounded a single through the left side of the infield.

Anderson Bido struck out the next batter to end the sixth, stranding Ortiz at first base.

Aided by a double play ball, Alex Santos II faced three in the seventh before breezing the side in a perfect eighth.

Santos had struck out four in a row before Francisco Acuna coaxed a walk to begin the ninth. Following an Ortiz sac bunt, Valenzuela ended the contest by sending a 1-0 pitch down the right field line for his third home run of the season.

Zach Cole reached base three times on Tuesday, going 1-for-2 with a pair of walks.

With singles in the fourth and eighth, respectively, Rowdey Jordan and Logan Cerny accounted for the other Hooks hits.

