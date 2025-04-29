Osuna Plates Two, RoughRiders Fall in Series Opener Versus Wichita

April 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

FRISCO, Texas -- Alejandro Osuna hit a solo home run and an RBI triple, but the Frisco RoughRiders dropped their series opener versus the Wichita Wind Surge 5-4 on Tuesday afternoon from Riders Field.

In the top of the fourth, Wichita (13-9) struck first when Kala'i Rosario flipped a sacrifice fly to put the Wind Surge up 1-0.

Frisco (14-8) answered in the bottom of the fifth when Osuna ripped an RBI triple to tie the game at 1-1, his second three-bagger of the season.

Wichita then regained the lead in the top of the seventh when Olivar hit a two-run single to take a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Ben Ross hit an RBI double and Kyler Fedko hit an RBI single to put the Wind Surge in front 5-2.

Osuna came through again in the last of the eighth when he corked a solo home run, his second long ball of the season, to cut the Wichita lead to 5-2.

The Riders rallied in the bottom of the ninth when Keyber Rodriguez poked a two-run single to put Frisco within a run. Wichita reliever Cody Lawyerson then struck out Frainyer Chavez to secure his third save of the season.

Wind Surge reliever Jarret Whorff (1-1) picked up the win while RoughRiders reliever Travis MacGregor (0-1) took the loss. Frisco starter Daniel Missaki spun four innings, allowing just one run on one hit while striking out four.

Notes to Know:

-Osuna extended his hitting streak to 12 games, the longest active stretch in the Texas League and tied for fifth in Minor League Baseball. During the streak, he is batting .370 (17-for-46) with five extra-base hits and seven RBI.

-Aaron Zavala is now tied with Amarillo's Tommy Troy for the Texas League lead in walks (18). He has drawn a free pass in 13 of 16 games this season.

The Wind Surge and RoughRiders square off for game two of the series at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30th. Frisco LHP Kohl Drake (0-1, 2.92) faces Wichita RHP Trent Baker (0-2, 3.24). Promotions include Wine Wednesday presented by Landon Winery, featuring half-off wines at the ballpark.

