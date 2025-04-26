RoughRiders Clipped by Hooks 5-1

April 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders were bested by the Corpus Christi Hooks 5-1 on Saturday afternoon from Whataburger Field.

Riders (13-7) starter Mitch Bratt (0-1) picked up the loss but earned his second quality start, allowing two runs while tying a career-high with nine strikeouts across six innings.

Corpus Christi (6-14) drew first blood in the bottom of the third inning when Pascanel Ferreras hit a solo home run, snatching a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Frisco tied the game when Keyber Rodriguez poked an RBI single for his eighth hit of the series. Corpus Christi then answered when Zach Cole laced an RBI single in the bottom half of the sixth inning to regain a 2-1 lead.

In the last of the eighth, the Hooks expanded the lead when Ryan Wrobleski hit a two-out, three-run home run to put Corpus Christi on top 5-1.

Hooks reliever Tyler Guilfoil retired the Riders in order in the top of the ninth to seal the win. Corpus Christi reliever Shawn Dubin (1-0) earned the win on rehab assignment from the Astros. He replaced fellow Houston rehabber Lance McCuller Jr., who delivered five scoreless innings.

Notes to Know:

-Bratt recorded a career-high nine punchouts for the first time at the Double-A level and third time in professionally. The last time he struck out nine was on July 11th, 2024 at Bowling Green while with then-High-A Hickory.

-Keyber Rodriguez (2-for-4, RBI) is batting .563 (9-for-16) this week against the Hooks, extending his hit streak to seven games.

-Riders pitching has totaled 67 strikeouts through the first five games of their series against Corpus Christi, tied with Double-A Binghamton for the most in MiLB this week.

The Riders and Hooks square off in the final game of the series on Sunday, April 27th at 5:05 p.m. from Whataburger Field. Frisco RHP Trey Supak (2-0, 1.80) squares off with Corpus Christi RHP Joey Mancini (0-2, 5.40). Listen to the game live by going to RidersBaseball.com/broadcast.

