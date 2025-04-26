Missions Drop Both Ends of Saturday Doubleheader in Amarillo

April 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - With the help of five homers across two games, the Amarillo Sod Poodles (8-12) swept both ends of a Saturday doubleheader against the San Antonio Missions (10-10).

In game one, Amarillo took a 4-0 lead that disappeared after a Missions comeback, but a late two-run single from José Fernandez lifted the Sod Poodles to a 6-4 victory. In game two, the Sod Poodles scored in each of the first four innings and hung on for a 5-3 win.

Game One

San Antonio starter Jackson Wolf, facing a Sod Poodles team playing as the Malmo Oat Milkers, dealt with a rocky beginning. LuJames Groover got the Oat Milkers on the board with an RBI single and Christian Cerda drove in another on a groundout, so it was 2-0 Oat Milkers after one. In the second inning, Kristian Robinson walloped a two-run homer 415 feet to the center field batter's eye, giving Malmo a 4-0 lead.

After the homer, Wolf more than settled in. He retired 11 in a row with six strikeouts, giving San Antonio a chance to fight back. They did just that.

Devin Ortiz scratched the first run back with a sacrifice fly in the third inning. Then in the fifth, Moisès Gòmez snuck a two-run homer down the left-field line to cut Malmo's advantage to 4-3. Starter Roman Angelo remained on the mound for the Oat Milkers, and he gave up the game-tying run on a sacrifice fly by Joshua Mears.

Wolf exited after five innings, handing the ball in an even game to José Espada. The righty immediately faced trouble, loading the bases with nobody out. He struck out Drake Osborn, but with two strikes, Fernandez poked a single into right field that gave Malmo a 6-4 lead.

Carter Loewen came in for the Missions and limited the damage, bringing San Antonio to bat in the seventh with a two-run deficit. Like he did Wednesday, Alfred Morillo worked around a pair of walks to secure the save and the game one win for the Oat Milkers.

Game Two

The Sod Poodles got right back to work offensively in the first inning. After Missions starter Victor Lizarraga retired the first two men he faced, Gavin Conticello and Groover smacked back-to-back pitches over the left field wall to jump ahead 2-0.

San Antonio answered by loading the bases and earning a run on a Tyler Robertson fielder's choice in the second, but Amarillo starter José Cabrera forced Wyatt Hoffman into an inning-ending double play to maintain Amarillo's lead.

A wild pitch from Lizarraga gave the Sod Poodles their third run of the evening before the Amarillo power display continued. Groover lifted another no-doubter in the third and Manuel Peña added a solo shot in the fourth to make it 5-1 in favor of Amarillo.

After a rare game without a homer in the first end of the doubleheader, Francisco Acuña continued his unreal tear at the plate in the nightcap. His two-run homer in the top of the fifth cut Amarillo's lead in half and gave him his fifth homer in his last six games.

With Lizarraga out of the game, Bradgley Rodriguez took the mound. He allowed a couple of hits but otherwise looked sharp across two scoreless frames in which he struck out four Sod Poodles.

Jhosmer Alvarez came in for the seventh inning. After a one out walk, he locked down the game and the doubleheader sweep for Amarillo.

UP NEXT:

The Missions conclude their six-game series in Amarillo on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Left-hander Jagger Haynes (1-1, 5.40) goes for the Missions while right-hander Dylan Ray (1-2, 6.06) starts for Amarillo. Catch all the action on Country Legends KKYX, 680 AM, 104.9 FM and kkyx.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.