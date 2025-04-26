Williams' Quality Start Lifts Naturals Past Drillers

SPRINGDALE, AR - Henry Williams delivered his longest and strongest outing of the season as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (10-9) topped the Tulsa Drillers (7-12) 8-4 Friday night at Arvest Ballpark. The two teams continue their series tomorrow at 6:05 PM CT from Springdale, Arkansas.

The Naturals struck first in the opening frame. Peyton Wilson walked and advanced on a Javier Vaz double. A double steal followed, and an errant throw by Drillers catcher Yeiner Fernandez allowed Wilson to score for a 1-0 lead.

Tulsa answered in the second with a leadoff single and sacrifice fly to tie it. Ezequial Pagan then hit a solo homer to put the Drillers up 2-1. In the third, John Rhodes homered for the third-straight game at Arvest to make it 3-1.

The Naturals responded fast. Wilson walked and stole second, then scored on Vaz's RBI single. Carter Jensen tripled home Vaz and scored when Jordan Groshans singled to put Northwest Arkansas ahead, 4-3.

Both starters tossed clean fourth innings before the Naturals pulled away. Gavin Cross reached on an error that scored Vaz, and Jac Caglianone crossed on a passed ball to make it 6-3. Caglianone added a sixth-inning RBI groundout, and in the seventh Brett Squires tripled to drive in Groshans.

Williams exited after 7.0 innings with seven strikeouts and just three earned runs, earning a quality start. Tulsa added a run in the eighth, but the Naturals held firm to close out the 8-4 win.

Northwest Arkansas continues the series Saturday, April 26, at 7:05 PM CT from Arvest Ballpark. Fans can follow the action with the "Voice of the Naturals," Shawn Murnin, on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB and MLB Apps, and nwanaturals.com with a subscription. Free audio is available through the MiLB App and team website, and fans can also stream for free on the Bally Sports Live app.

