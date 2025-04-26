Sod Poodles Earn Series Win in Doubleheader Sweep

April 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

AMARILLO, TX -- The Amarillo Sod Poodles (8-12) defeated the San Antonio Missions (10-10) in both games of the Saturday night doubleheader by scores of 6-4 and 5-3 at HODGETOWN. The game two win earned the Soddies their first series win of the year.

The first of two seven-inning games this evening saw LuJames Groover drive in the first run of the night, singling to left to give Amarillo the 1-0 lead in the first. Tommy Troy would wind up scoring later in the frame on a fielder's choice to put the Sod Poodles up by two.

After another scoreless frame from Soddies' starter Roman Angelo, Kristian Robinson launched a two-run home run to center field to extend the Amarillo advantage, making it three straight games with a homer for the left fielder.

San Antonio inched back in the third with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Devin Ortiz. A Moises Gomez two-run blast and another sacrifice fly in the fifth tied the game at four apiece in the fifth.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth, Jose Fernandez lined a ball into right field to bring two runners around, putting Amarillo back in front. With Alfred Morillo coming in to close out the game in the seventh, he struck out the final batter of the game to secure the 6-4 game one win.

GAME TWO

The Sod Poodles would once again crack the scoreboard first as Gavin Conticello sent a ball the opposite way for a solo shot to open the scoring in the nightcap. Groover promptly followed Conticello with a solo shot of his own on the immediate next pitch, quickly giving the Sod Poodles the 2-0 lead.

The Missions earned their first run of the game via a fielder's choice in the top of the second, but Jose Cabrera kept the one-run advantage intact.

A wild pitch allowed Ivan Melendez to score in the home half of the second, extending the Amarillo lead. After Cabrera posted a 1-2-3 third inning, Groover belted his second homer of the night, a solo shot to left-center field to make it 4-1 in favor of the Sod Poodles.

Stepping up to the plate in the home fourth was Manuel Peña, who launched his first Double-A homer to straightaway center field that landed 421 feet away from home. The designated hitter added a single in the sixth to tally his third multi-hit effort in as many games.

Cabrera gave way to Jhosmer Alvarez to close out the night. Alvarez pitched a clean seventh to pick up his first save of the season and hand Amarillo their first series win of 2025.

The Sod Poodles are back at HODGETOWN for the series finale tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 p.m. against the San Antonio Missions. RHP Dylan Ray (1-2, 6.06) will take the bump for the Sod Poodles while LHP Jagger Haynes (1-1, 5.40) will take the ball for the Missions in a rematch of Tuesday's contest.

