Rain Suspends Saturday's Drillers and Naturals Game

April 26, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release







Springdale, AR - Saturday night's game between the Tulsa Drillers and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals was suspended with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning due to continuous rain showers in the Springdale, Arkansas area.

The game will now be resumed as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark. Saturday night's game will resume, beginning in the fourth inning, at 12:30 p.m. and it will be scheduled for nine innings.

Sunday's regularly schedule game will begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game and will be seven innings in length.

Rain showers delayed the start of Saturday's game by 14 minutes. Once the game began, Northwest Arkansas took the lead in the first inning when Kansas City Royals top prospect Jac Caglianone plated Peyton Wilson with an RBI double.

Tulsa's starting pitcher Jacob Meador was also in the process of his best start of the 2025 season. In 3.2 innings, he allowed just one run and struck out two hitters.

The game will continue on Sunday with the Naturals holding that 1-0 lead.

UP NEXT

Following the conclusion of the suspended game, the Drillers and Naturals will play the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark. The starting pitchers are scheduled to be:

Tulsa - LHP Jackson Ferris (0-3, 9.53 ERA)

NW Arkansas - LHP Hunter Owen (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.