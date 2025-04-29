Missions Shortstop Francisco Acuña Mashes his Way to Texas League Player of the Week Award

April 29, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Four home runs, including a game-winning blast on Thursday night in Amarillo, paved the way for Missions shortstop Francisco Acuña to win Texas League Player of the Week for the week of April 21-27. In six games against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Acuña went 10-22 (.454) with those four home runs, 10 RBIs, one double, eight runs scored and two stolen bases.

Dating back to last Sunday, Acuña hit homers in four consecutive games for the first time in his career. The Barranquilla, Colombia native now has 5 long balls during the 2025 season, more than he had in all but one of his previous seven seasons of professional baseball. His career high is six, which he recorded in 2022 with the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers.

Acuña signed with the San Diego Padres as a minor league free agent in November of 2024. He had spent his first seven seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, making it as high as Triple-A Indianapolis in 2023. In March of 2025, Acuña played for Team Colombia and helped them qualify for the 2026 World Baseball Classic.

Acuña is the second Missions player to win Texas League Player of the Week, joining Devin Ortiz, who won the award for the week of March 31-April 6.

The Missions and Acuña return home with an 11-10 record and are set for a two-week homestand against a pair of division rivals. On Tuesday, April 29, the Missions begin a six-game series against the Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. Then on Tuesday, May 6, the Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, come to town.

For more information on an action-packed homestand, call 210-675-7275 or visit samissions.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.