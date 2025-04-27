Former RoughRider Wolfram Makes MLB Debut

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders LHP Grant Wolfram made his MLB debut with the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, April 26th in their game against the Detroit Tigers. Wolfram is the fourth player whose name will be featured on the Road to the Show Wall presented by Avondale Dealerships in 2025.

Wolfram faced three batters, allowing one hit and one walk across 0.1 innings in Baltimore's 6-2 loss.

Wolfram pitched six seasons in the Rangers organization and parts of three seasons with Frisco from 2022-24. As a RoughRider, he went 14-3 with a 3.20 ERA across 70 appearances and was part of the 2022 Texas League Championship team. In 2023, he posted a perfect 10-0 record.

Wolfram then signed with the Milwaukee Brewers as a Free Agent on December 12th, 2024, before being traded to the Orioles on April 7th for OF Daz Cameron and cash considerations.

The Hamilton, Michigan native was an 18th round pick by Texas in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Division II Davenport University (MI), holding the Panthers school record for strikeouts per nine innings (10.81).

Wolfram is the fourth former RoughRiders player to debut this season, joining Liam Hicks, Chase Lee and Zak Kent. He is the 218th player featured on the Road to the Show Wall presented by Avondale Dealerships.

