Supak, Riders Outlast Hooks, Seal Fourth-Straight Series Win

April 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas -- The Frisco RoughRiders topped the Corpus Christi Hooks 4-1 on Sunday evening from Whataburger Field, earning their fourth-straight series win to start the year.

Frisco starter Trey Supak (3-0) struck out a season-high eight in 5.1 innings, allowing just one run on 74 pitches (55 strikes). Supak retired the first 13 batters he faced to help earn the victory.

In the top of the fourth inning, Frisco (14-7) jumped on top when Josh Hatcher laced a lead-off home run to take a 1-0 lead. Alejandro Osuna then ripped an RBI single in the top of the fifth, putting the Riders up 2-0.

Corpus Christi (5-15) answered in the bottom of the sixth when Colin Barber rolled an RBI single to cut Frisco's lead to 2-1. RoughRiders reliever Peyton Gray then entered and retired two-straight batters to exit the inning scoreless.

In the top of the seventh, Frisco added insurance when Abimelec Ortiz lined an RBI single to put the Riders up 4-2.

After Bryan Magdaleno worked a scoreless bottom of the eighth, Gavin Collyer pitched a shutout ninth to earn his second save of the year.

Corpus Christi starter Jackson Nezuh (0-4) suffered the loss, allowing two runs while fanning six across five innings.

Notes to Know:

-RoughRiders pitchers totaled 15 strikeouts on Sunday and 82 for the series, second-most in MiLB.

-Supak's eight strikeouts are his most since August 30th, 2024 against Triple-A Memphis with Triple-A Iowa.

-Osuna extended his hitting streak to 11 games, the longest-active stretch in the Texas League.

-Hatcher's homer marked his team-high fourth of the season and 21st long ball of the year, tied for second in the Texas League.

The RoughRiders return home for six games against the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins affiliate) starting Tuesday, April 29th at 12:05 p.m.

