Travs Take Split against Midland

April 27, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR-Jared Sundstrom drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning and the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Midland RockHounds 2-1 on Sunday afternoon to secure a split of the six game series. After a RockHound homer in the first, four Travs pitchers combined to keep them off the board the rest of the way. The Travs registered single runs in the fourth and eighth innings. Jimmy Kingsbury was the key pitcher for Arkansas spinning three shutout frames with the score tied. Jason Ruffcorn (Win) and Juan Burgos (Save) each worked on scoreless inning.

Moments That Mattered

* Ben Ramirez delivered a two out RBI hit to tie the game in the fourth inning.

* With two on and one out, Sundstrom fell behind in the count 0-2 before rallying to a full count and then lining the go-ahead base hit to left field and scoring Victor Labrada.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Jared Sundstrom: 2-3, BB, run, RBI

* RHP Jimmy Kingsbury: 3 IP, 2 H, 4 K

News and Notes

* Bill Knight extended his hit streak to five and has hits in 13 of his past 14 games.

* Arkansas starter Danny Wirchansky was ejected from the game after the fourth inning.

Up Next

After a day off Monday, the Travs open a six game series in Tulsa on Tuesday night. First pitch from ONEOK Field is set for 7:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Sports Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

