Springfield Drops Opener to Northwest Arkansas

May 1, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO- The Springfield Cardinals dropped a 6-2 Wednesday night game to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The Cardinals' lone offense came on a Miguel Ugueto home run.

DECISIONS:

W: Ethan Bosacker (2-2)

L: Ixan Henderson (2-1)

SV: Brandon Johnson (4)

Miguel Ugueto lines one outta here, he's now homered in back-to-back games. pic.twitter.com/aFJ5HzsyLU

- Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) May 1, 2025

NOTES:

The game started after a 2-hour, 33-minute rain delay.

Miguel Ugueto homered in the bottom of the fifth. It was the second straight game in which he has hit a home run. He has an eleven-game hitting streak.

Springfield loaded the bases on walks in the sixth but did not score.

ON DECK:

- Thursday, May 1 vs NW Arkansas, 6:35 PM - Thirsty Thursday, Cashew Chickens Night

- RHP Max Rajcic (1-2, 7.88) vs RHP Ben Kudrna (0-2, 4.82)

- Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv

