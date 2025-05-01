Nathan Church Provides All Offense in Springfield Walk-Off Win

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cashew Chickens (11-12) walked off on the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 3-2 on Thursday night. Nathan Church drove in all three runs for Springfield with a home run and a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.

DECISIONS:

W: Nick Raquet (1-0)

L: Beck Way (2-1)

THAT'S A WINNER FOR YOUR CASHEW CHICKENS! Nathan Church comes through with a base hit to win it 3-2. pic.twitter.com/wCbzpYobKE - Springfield Cardinals (@Sgf_Cardinals) May 2, 2025

NOTES:

Nathan Church launched a two-run home run in the second inning. It was his first home run of the 2025 season. The number 21 ranked prospect hit a career-high nine long balls in 2024 with Springfield.

The walk-off win was Springfield's first of 2025.

Sean Harney tossed 2.1 shutout innings in relief, allowing just two hits out of the Cardinals bullpen.

Naturals reliever Beck Way went 5-for-5 in saves last season against Springfield. This was his first career loss against them.

ON DECK:

Friday, May 2 vs NW Arkansas, 5:05 PM, Doubleheader - Halfway to Halloween

RHP Max Rajcic (1-2, 7.88) vs RHP Kyle Wright (0-0, -.--)

Cardinals broadcast available on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, KYTV (Local)

