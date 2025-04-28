Seminaris Honored as Texas League Pitcher of the Week

Arkansas Travelers pitcher Adam Seminaris was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for April 22-27 it was announced today by Minor League Baseball. Seminaris tossed six shutout innings last Friday against the Midland RockHounds, surrendering only three hits with eight strikeouts. This is the first Double-A league weekly award of his career and the Travelers' first such honor of the 2025 season.

For the season, Seminaris is 1-1 with a 1.47 ERA in 4 starts with Arkansas. Over 18.1 innings, he has 21 strikeouts and an opponent batting average of .186. Seminaris is the scheduled starting pitcher for Travelers game on Thursday night in Tulsa.

Seminaris was acquired by Seattle after spending the 2024 season in the Brewers organization. He was awarded a Northwest League Pitcher of the Week honor in August of 2021 while pitching in the Angels farm system.

Founded in 1901, the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and call CHI St. Vincent Field at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock home. The Travs claimed their seventh Texas League Championship in 2024!

