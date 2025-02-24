Hooks Announce High School Baseball Schedule at Whataburger Field

February 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Tickets are on sale for high school baseball at Whataburger Field.

Presented by Corpus Christi Medical Center, the 2025 slate is comprised of 23 games in March and features programs from 27 Coastal Bend high schools.

Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for more information.

Sat, Mar 1

BSN Baseball Classic Semifinals and Final | BUY TICKETS

9 AM, 11:30 AM, 2 PM

Mon, Mar 3

Freer vs. Agua Dulce at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS

Gregory Portland vs. Moody at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS

Tue, Mar 4

Victoria East vs. Robstown at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS

Orange Grove vs. Falfurrias at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS

Mon, Mar 10

King vs. Moody at 11 AM | BUY TICKETS

Alice vs. Miller at 2 PM | BUY TICKETS

Flour Bluff vs. Veterans Memorial at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS

Odem vs Banquete at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS

Wed, Mar 12

Flour Bluff vs. Miller at 11 AM | BUY TICKETS

Carroll vs. King at 2 PM | BUY TICKETS

Gregory Portland vs. Veterans Memorial at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS

Fri, Mar 14

Moody vs. Carroll at 11 AM | BUY TICKETS

Flour Bluff vs. Ray at 2 PM | BUY TICKETS

Laredo vs. Sinton at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS

Mon, Mar 17

Cuero vs. Goliad at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS

Colbert (Okla.) vs Tuloso Midway at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS

Thu, Mar 20

St. John Paul II vs. IWA at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS

Fri, Mar 21

Port Lavaca vs. Kingsville at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS

King vs. Ray at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS

Tue, Mar 25

Port Aransas vs. Refugio at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS

