Hooks Announce High School Baseball Schedule at Whataburger Field
February 24, 2025 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Tickets are on sale for high school baseball at Whataburger Field.
Presented by Corpus Christi Medical Center, the 2025 slate is comprised of 23 games in March and features programs from 27 Coastal Bend high schools.
Call 361-561-HOOK (4665) for more information.
Sat, Mar 1
BSN Baseball Classic Semifinals and Final | BUY TICKETS
9 AM, 11:30 AM, 2 PM
Mon, Mar 3
Freer vs. Agua Dulce at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS
Gregory Portland vs. Moody at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS
Tue, Mar 4
Victoria East vs. Robstown at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS
Orange Grove vs. Falfurrias at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS
Mon, Mar 10
King vs. Moody at 11 AM | BUY TICKETS
Alice vs. Miller at 2 PM | BUY TICKETS
Flour Bluff vs. Veterans Memorial at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS
Odem vs Banquete at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS
Wed, Mar 12
Flour Bluff vs. Miller at 11 AM | BUY TICKETS
Carroll vs. King at 2 PM | BUY TICKETS
Gregory Portland vs. Veterans Memorial at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS
Fri, Mar 14
Moody vs. Carroll at 11 AM | BUY TICKETS
Flour Bluff vs. Ray at 2 PM | BUY TICKETS
Laredo vs. Sinton at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS
Mon, Mar 17
Cuero vs. Goliad at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS
Colbert (Okla.) vs Tuloso Midway at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS
Thu, Mar 20
St. John Paul II vs. IWA at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS
Fri, Mar 21
Port Lavaca vs. Kingsville at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS
King vs. Ray at 8 PM | BUY TICKETS
Tue, Mar 25
Port Aransas vs. Refugio at 5 PM | BUY TICKETS
