RockHounds Announce 2026 Home Schedule

Published on October 6, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

MIDLAND, Texas - The Midland RockHounds, Double-A Affiliate of the Athletics are excited to reveal their 2026 season schedule, entering their 54th franchise season.

The RockHounds are coming off another strong year, claiming their second straight South Division Championship in the Texas League under manager Gregorio Petit. Midland fell just short of the Texas League Championship, dropping a winner-take-all Game Three to the Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis Cardinals Affiliate).

In 2026, the 'Hounds are set for a 138-game season - 69 of them right here at home. The season will begin at home on Thursday, April 2 in a three-game series versus the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners Affiliate).

For the '26 season, Midland will welcome seven of the nine Texas League opponents to town, with the only exceptions being the Springfield Cardinals and Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals Affiliate).

The RockHounds are looking to reclaim the Oil Pan Cup, squaring off with the Amarillo Sod Poodles 24 times in the coming season. The Arizona Diamondbacks Affiliate makes two trips to Midland, highlighted by two early-season showdowns, April 28 - May 3 and May 26-31. Amarillo controlled the Oil Pan Cup series in 2025, taking 17 of the 24 matchups, but the RockHounds flipped the script in the postseason - sweeping the Sod Poodles in the Texas League South Division Championship.

Notable home matchups include both the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros Affiliates. The Frisco RoughRiders (Rangers Affiliate) will be in Midland twice in 2026, May 12-17 and August 4-9. The Corpus Christi Hooks (Astros Affiliate) will also make the road trip to RockyTown twice, June 9-14 and September 8-13 to end the regular season.

The team will introduce a new lineup of promotions, giveaways, and theme nights (announced at a later date) for their 14 homestands spanning from April to September.

