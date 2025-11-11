RockHounds Announce 2026 West Texas Sports Banquet

Published on November 11, 2025 under Texas League (TL)

The Sports Banquet has become a tradition and is the centerpiece of the franchise's community commitment.

In addition to keynote speakers, the event includes:

Silent & live auctions of various sports and other memorabilia

Announcement of RockHounds Fan of the Year

Presentation of the Scott Seator Community Achievement Award, honoring an individual for outstanding contributions to our community through athletics.

This year's keynote speaker will include World Series champion, Coco Crisp. Crisp brings energy, personality, and championship pedigree that made him one of the most exciting players of his era. Across 15 Major League seasons, the switch-hitting outfielder earned a reputation of elite defense, highlight-reel catches, and blazing speed on the bases - including leading the American League in stolen bases in 2011.

A versatile offensive threat, Crisp finished his career with 130 home runs and 308 stolen bases. He captured a World Series title with the Boston Red Sox in 2007 and made a return to the Fall Classic in 2016 with Cleveland, closing out a memorable MLB career.

The 2026 Sports Banquet will also feature a special West Texas homecoming with Eric Winston. A standout athlete whose football journey began at Midland Lee High School, where he helped lead the Rebels to back-to-back state championships.

Winston went on to become a consensus All-American at the University of Miami and earned a place in the school's Sports Hall of Fame. Drafted by the Houston Texans in 2006, he enjoyed a 12-year NFL career with Houston, Kansas City, Arizona, and Cincinnati.

In addition to his on-field accomplishments, Winston served three terms as President of the NFL Players Association, cementing his legacy as both a respected player and leader within the game.

Sponsorships and tables are available at four levels with options for anyone interested in attending. To view the levels, click here.

If you wish to attend, please fill out the form here.

The banquet will be held on January 27th at the Midland Country Club, The silent auction begins at 5:30 pm, with dinner starting at 6:00 pm. The program itself will begin at 7:00 pm and is benefitting Holy Cross High School, Casa de Amigos, & the RockHounds Scholarship Fund.







