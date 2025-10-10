Banana Ball Is Coming to Midland in 2026

MIDLAND, Texas - The Midland RockHounds announced that world-famous Banana Ball will make a stop in Midland for a three-game series on July 2-4, as part of the 2026 Banana Ball World Tour.

As revealed Thursday night during the 2026 Banana Ball City Selection Show, which aired on ESPN2, Midland has been selected as a tour stop for the brand-new Banana Ball Championship League (BBCL).

Momentum Bank Ballpark will host the Party Animals and Texas Tailgaters as part of the 2026 tour. Tickets for Banana Ball are lottery-based and fans who are interested in attending should visit bananaball.com to join the Ticket Lottery List by October 31, 2025, for an opportunity to purchase.

Banana Ball has captivated baseball fans around the globe with their unique on-field game presentation and infectious energy. Banana Ball has become the fastest and most entertaining game in sports with its fast-paced rules and emphasis on continuous play.

There will be an exclusive presale opportunity for RockHounds Season Members who have renewed their memberships or who have purchased new memberships for the 2026 season. If you are a member who has not yet renewed your ticket package for 2026, contact your RockHounds representative.

If you are not currently a member and would like to gain access to the exclusive Banana Ball presale, becoming a RockHounds Season Member is quick and easy. You can complete the form below to express interest, and a RockHounds representative will contact you to help find the perfect Membership package that works for you.

If you are interested in bringing your company or group to a Banana Ball game to enjoy our hospitality area, complete the form below to join our waitlist.

